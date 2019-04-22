Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

We cannot influence Manchester derby, neither can United – Klopp trolls Solskjaer's men

By Opta
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Cardiff, April 22: Jurgen Klopp trolled Manchester United by suggesting they will not be able to influence Wednesday's derby clash with Manchester City on the evidence of Sunday's 4-0 hammering by Everton.

Klopp's Liverpool are top of the Premier League table, two points ahead of City who have a game in hand – the midweek Manchester derby.

Many have suggested the trip to Old Trafford is City's final major obstacle in their title defence after they overcame Tottenham 1-0 at home on Saturday (April 20).

United go into that encounter in wretched form, with Sunday's embarrassing loss to Everton being a sixth defeat in eight matches across all competitions.

Klopp was asked about the importance of the Manchester derby and he took the opportunity to take a pop at United.

"It is not something we can influence, and it does not look like United are in a place to, either," Klopp quipped to Sky Sports after beating Cardiff City 2-0. "What was the score today? 3-0, 4-0, to Everton?"

The German also addressed the situation in his post-match news conference, and reminded his players they need to just continue concentrating on one match at a time, otherwise they could become complacent.

"It is a normal game, a game they have to play," he added.

"We had to play that game as well and Man United was in that moment obviously in a much better moment when we played them, so it was a 0-0. So, on a good day maybe, it is a draw.

"We'll see what comes out on Wednesday, we have no influence on that, but we still have to play games after that.

"So, if United get a point or whatever and we win Huddersfield Town, go to Newcastle United after Barcelona and think we have it halfway or whatever, then we will get a knock there.

"It's all difficult, we just have to stay focused on our things – that's what worked really well so far and I don't see any reason why we should change."

One sour note from the Reds' win at struggling Cardiff was a late head injury suffered by Fabinho in an aerial duel, but Klopp is not hugely worried about the Brazilian.

"It was very unlucky," he told the club's official website. "Fabinho is OK, but he had a bit of shaky legs and that's of course not a good sign in the moment.

"It's a 100 per cent 'yes' or go off; if it's 95 per cent in that game in that position, we cannot make that decision . It's all good."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BET 1 - 2 VAL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 4:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue