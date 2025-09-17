Football Juric Expresses Calmness Regarding Lookman's Future As Atalanta Prepare For PSG Clash Ivan Juric is relaxed about Ademola Lookman's situation at Atalanta as they prepare for a Champions League match against PSG. The focus remains on the upcoming challenge. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 2:07 [IST]

Ivan Juric remains calm regarding Ademola Lookman's situation at Atalanta as they gear up to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The Nigerian forward has not featured in Serie A this season, training separately after attempting a summer move to Inter. Lookman is not part of the squad travelling to Paris, with Juric emphasizing focus on Wednesday's challenge against the European champions.

Juric expressed his thoughts to Sky Sport Italia, stating, "We are relaxed, we already spoke to him clearly, so we just want to focus on tomorrow's match." Meanwhile, Atalanta captain Marten de Roon mentioned he hasn't directly addressed Lookman's intentions but would welcome him back. "I didn't disturb him. I don't want to use up too much energy over this situation. We are concentrated on the squad and the players who are here," De Roon remarked.

The upcoming match at Parc des Princes marks Juric's debut as a coach in the Champions League. His prior experience in major European competitions was limited to last season's Europa League with Roma, where he managed four matches (W1 D2 L1). Facing PSG will be challenging for Juric, especially since only one of the last 30 Champions League winners lost their opening game of the subsequent campaign.

PSG has been formidable against Italian teams in recent European encounters, losing just once in their last 11 matches against them. That defeat came against AC Milan in November 2023. Juric is aware of Luis Enrique's difficulties when facing a low block and hinted that Atalanta might adopt a defensive approach in Paris.

"We are concentrating on how to prepare the game, so at this moment I am not feeling much emotion," Juric stated. He acknowledged PSG's prowess and said they have prepared well for this encounter. "I am curious to see the opponent who deservedly was crowned the best team in Europe," he added.

Juric emphasized that courage is essential against PSG, recognizing their strengths in ball movement and attacking speed. However, he noted that PSG tends to struggle more against teams that defend deeply rather than those that engage them openly.

The anticipation builds as Atalanta prepares for this significant test under Juric's leadership. The team's strategy and execution will be crucial as they aim for a strong performance against one of Europe's elite clubs.