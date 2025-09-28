Unai Emery Calls On Aston Villa To Reach Their Best Level In Search Of First League Win

Football Juventus Held To Frustrating 1-1 Draw Against Atalanta Despite Late Red Card In a tense Serie A match, Juventus drew 1-1 with Atalanta despite having a man advantage after Marten de Roon's red card. Key chances missed by both teams highlighted the match's competitive nature. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 1:07 [IST]

Juventus and Atalanta played out a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium, despite Juventus having a numerical advantage after Marten de Roon was sent off late in the game. The match began with Juventus on the front foot, as Pierre Kalulu nearly scored in the second minute, hitting the post following Kenan Yildiz's cross. Teun Koopmeiners also came close shortly after, but his shot hit the side netting.

As the first half progressed, Vasilije Adziv forced Marco Carnesecchi into a remarkable save. Kephren Thuram then attempted a long-range shot that narrowly missed. Atalanta, however, took the lead just before halftime when Kamaldeen Sulemana skillfully maneuvered through Juventus' defence and scored with a low shot into the corner.

Atalanta almost doubled their lead when Nikola Krstovic found himself one-on-one with Michele Di Gregorio but failed to convert. This miss allowed Juventus to stay in contention. Juan Caballed came off the bench to equalise for Juventus after some poor defending by Atalanta inside their penalty area.

The match saw further drama when De Roon received his second yellow card for a foul on Weston McKennie, giving Juventus an opportunity to win. However, McKennie missed a crucial chance late on, sending his shot directly at Carnesecchi. This result leaves Juventus trailing Napoli by one point in Serie A, while Atalanta sits two points behind in fifth place.

Statistical Insights and Historical Context

This fixture has historically been prone to draws; over the last decade, 12 of their 19 encounters have ended level. Despite creating more opportunities and having an expected goals (xG) of 1.52 compared to Atalanta's 0.72, Juventus could not secure all three points due to Carnesecchi's impressive goalkeeping performance.

The draw means both teams missed a chance to overtake Napoli at the top of Serie A. While Juventus had better chances throughout the match, Atalanta showed determination to earn a valuable point away from home.