Football Juventus Boss Igor Tudor Demands Team To Keep Working After Goalless Draw With AC Milan After a goalless draw against AC Milan, Juventus manager Igor Tudor emphasised the importance of continued effort and improvement in attack. The match saw limited chances and highlighted Juventus' need for better performance in front of goal. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 4:25 [IST]

Juventus manager Igor Tudor acknowledged that the goalless draw with AC Milan was a fair outcome, yet he urged his team to continue striving for success. The match, which saw few opportunities, highlighted Christian Pulisic's missed penalty in the 53rd minute following Lloyd Kelly's awkward challenge. Rafael Leao also missed two late chances for Milan at Allianz Stadium, resulting in shared points.

Juventus achieved a notable defensive milestone by becoming only the second Serie A team to keep five consecutive clean sheets against AC Milan, following Triestina's record from 1935 to 1938. Despite this defensive strength, Juventus struggled offensively, managing an expected goals (xG) tally of just 0.68 from their 12 shots compared to Milan's 1.74 from 13 attempts.

The result marked Juventus' fifth consecutive draw across all competitions, a streak not seen since April 2006 under Fabio Capello. This run leaves them fifth in Serie A, trailing Napoli by three points. Speaking to DAZN, Tudor expressed satisfaction with the team's progress despite the draw. "It was the kind of match we expected—difficult, against a strong team," he said. "We wanted to win; both sides had chances, and in the end, a draw is fair."

In an effort to change the game's dynamics, Tudor made three substitutions in the 69th minute by bringing on Dusan Vlahovic, Khephren Thuram, and Lois Openda for Kenan Yildiz, Francisco Conceicao, and Jonathan David. However, these changes did not yield the desired impact on the match.

The last eight encounters between Juventus and Milan in Serie A have produced only six goals in total—an average of 0.75 per game—with three of the last four meetings ending goalless. This statistic reflects the tight nature of recent clashes between these two football giants.

Tudor defended his decision to make multiple substitutions despite some fans' disapproval. He explained that Yildiz, Conceicao, and David were fatigued due to extensive playtime. "We tried to finish with more cover and energy," Tudor added. "With two more goals, we'd have two more wins. That's football."

As Juventus continues their campaign in Serie A, maintaining focus on both defense and attack will be crucial for climbing up the league table and achieving their goals this season.