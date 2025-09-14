Football Juventus' Determination Proves Crucial In Victory Over World Class Inter In Derby D'Italia In a thrilling Derby d'Italia, Igor Tudor credits Juventus' hunger for their victory over Inter. Vasilije Adzic's late goal secured the win, showcasing Juve's resilience. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Juventus secured a thrilling victory over Inter in the Derby d'Italia, with Vasilije Adzic scoring the decisive goal in the 91st minute. The match was a rollercoaster, with both teams exchanging leads. Lloyd Kelly initially put Juventus ahead, but Hakan Calhanoglu equalised soon after. Kenan Yildiz restored Juve's lead before Calhanoglu and Marcus Thuram turned the game in Inter's favour.

Khephren Thuram levelled the score again for Inter, but Adzic's long-range strike sealed the win for Juventus. Igor Tudor attributed Juve's success to their determination and hunger. "Inter have enormous quality, they are world class," Tudor remarked to DAZN. He acknowledged that while Juve's performance wasn't perfect, especially in pressing, the substitutes' hunger made a difference.

The victory marked Juventus' first three consecutive Serie A wins since 2018-19. Tudor expressed his delight at overcoming a high-quality team like Inter. "It was a crazy game, lots of goals, ups and downs," he said. Despite the challenges, he was pleased with the outcome and noted there are still 35 games left in the season.

Tudor also highlighted Adzic's potential following his impressive performance. "For the last five or six months we've been working with him," Tudor explained. He praised Adzic for accepting changes to his habits and showing good form during training. Tudor encouraged Adzic to use this goal as motivation to continue improving.

Adzic made history by becoming the youngest non-Italian player to score for Juventus against Inter in Serie A at 19 years and 124 days old. His remarkable long-range effort showcased his unique talent, which Tudor believes is rare in football today.

In such intense matches, previous form often becomes irrelevant as both teams strive for dominance. Juventus' resilience was evident throughout the game as they battled back from setbacks to secure victory against a formidable opponent like Inter.

This win not only boosts Juventus' confidence but also sets a positive tone for their ongoing Serie A campaign. With many matches still ahead, maintaining this momentum will be crucial for their success this season.