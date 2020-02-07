Juventus join Bayern in the race for Leroy Sane

Bengaluru, February 7: Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly set to start a bidding war with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for the signature of Manchester City star winger Leroy Sane in the summer.
Bayern were very close to signing the 24-year-old German last summer but the deal collapsed as the winger ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the Community Shield win over Liverpool.
Manchester City have missed Sane dearly this season as he is still recovering from the injury setback.
Even though it seemed that they were prepared to sell the fleet-footed winger last summer, it is evident that he had a big impact in Pep Guardiola's side as the Cityzens struggle to replace the goals and assists he used to provide.
Manchester City might not be ready to sanction a move for the star attacker this summer but the player himself could push for a move like he was doing before he suffered that injury.
It was almost certain last summer that Sane had his heart set on a move to Bayern and the deal looked really close. However, now with Juventus also entering the race it certainly makes the equation a lot more interesting.
But, Bayern still look like a lot more likely and favourable destination for the 24-year-old due to a number of reasons. The biggest reason why Sane is determined to quit Manchester City is the strong competition for places.
Despite all his quality, he used to find himself on the bench more often than not and it is not unusual that a player of his quality would want to be involved a lot more. And, at the moment, he will be an automatic first-choice at Bayern but not at Juventus.
Bayern are at a struggling phase and need to rebuild their squad and Sane could be a player around whom they can start their plans. He will get much more respect and responsibility at the Allianz Arena which he will not get at Juventus who have some stalwarts of the game especially Cristiano Ronaldo.
On top of that, Germany is Sane's homeland and that would have a big say in helping the gifted attacker in choosing his next club. As of now, Bayern still look like favourites over Juventus.