Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Juventus urged to pursue Guardiola over Conte

By
Pep Guardiola
Antonello Cuccureddu would prefer to see Pep Guardiola than Antonio Conte at Juventus and urges his former club to go all out to land him.

Turin, May 18: Former Juventus defender Antonello Cuccureddu is urging his old club to go after Manchester City's Pep Guardiola in their search for a new head coach, rather than reappoint Antonio Conte.

Juve are on the lookout for a new boss after confirming on Friday that Massimiliano Allegri will leave his position at the end of the season following five trophy-laden campaigns in Turin.

Allegri won the Serie A title in each of his seasons at the Allianz Stadium, but Juve exited the Coppa Italia and Champions League at the quarter-final stage this term and are now preparing for a new era.

Guardiola has been tipped to take over, despite ruling himself out of the running on Friday, while Conte - who lifted the Scudetto three times in a row with Juve before stepping down in 2014 - is another rumoured name in the frame.

Cuccureddu, who won eight trophies in 12 years with Juve during his playing days and returned to the club in 1989 as part of the coaching staff, believes Guardiola is the right man for the job.

"To avoid mistakes, I would take Guardiola, even if it costs a lot," he told Tuttomercatoweb. "I respect Conte, but I don't know if Juventus will be able to resume the relationship now, given the way in which he left.

"It is clear the agreement between was lacking and perhaps, looking at it from outside, the club could not satisfy the requests of the coach.

"There was a lot of disappointment for how it went in the Champions League. After so many years at Juve, perhaps Allegri has had proposals from other clubs ready to sign up to an even more lucrative contract."

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 3 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue