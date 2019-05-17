Allegri to leave Juventus at end of season

Bengaluru, May 17: Massimiliano Allegri is to step down as Juventus head coach at the end of the season, the Serie A champions have confirmed.
A statement posted on the club website on Friday (May 17) said: "Massimiliano Allegri will not be on the Juventus bench for the 2019-2020 season.
"The coach and the president, Andrea Agnelli, will meet the media together at tomorrow's press conference - Saturday 18 May, at 2pm in the press conference hall of Allianz Stadium."
Allegri arrived in 2014 after four years at Milan and led Juve to five consecutive Serie A titles, though they fell short in the UEFA Champions League. They reached the final in 2015 and 2017, losing to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, but were knocked out by Ajax at the quarterfinal stage this season.
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is rumoured to be one of his potential replacements.
(With inputs from Agencies)