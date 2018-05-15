Football

Juventus to retain only one Argentine, planning to sell Paulo Dybala or Gonzalo Higuain

Posted By: Sumedh Sengaonkar
Paulo Dybala of Juventus (Image: Twitter)
Paulo Dybala of Juventus (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru, May 15: Juventus, who recently sealed their seventh straight Serie A title after a 0-0 draw against AS Roma on Sunday, have already started planning for the next season. A huge revolution is on the cards. The Bianconeri are concerned over hampering the progress of their Argentines Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala. They feel that selling one of them is the solution to earn a fortune from the transfer, while still retaining one world class player who can grow with the team. A price tag has been set on the heads of both Dybala and Higuain consequently.

Football fixtures | Recent results

Dybala has already attracted clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich with his performances. With age on his side and growth as a footballer inevitable, the transfer value for the 24-year-old is higher than Higuain in the market. On the other hand, former Napoli man Higuain, who was purchased two years ago on a staggering €90 million deal, is linked with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG have their own problems as they are set to lose Neymar to Real Madrid and this could push them to go big for Higuain to partner with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani.

The price for Dybala will obviously be higher than that for Higuain with the former Palermo man set for a €120 - €140 million move. Higuain could move for a paltry €50 million compared to his €90 million move as he turns 31 later this year.

Napoli blew their golden chance

Juve were also given a boost as Massimiliano Allegri has claimed he'll stay at the helm next season as well, should he not be sacked at the end of this term.

Juventus are being linked with the signings of both Anthony Martial and Alvaro Morata, who could make a return to the Serie A club on a two-year loan deal worth €15 million with an option to buy set at €45 million.

Related Articles

Story first published: Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
Other articles published on May 15, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel