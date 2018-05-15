Juventus to retain only one Argentine, planning to sell Paulo Dybala or Gonzalo Higuain

Bengaluru, May 15: Juventus, who recently sealed their seventh straight Serie A title after a 0-0 draw against AS Roma on Sunday, have already started planning for the next season. A huge revolution is on the cards. The Bianconeri are concerned over hampering the progress of their Argentines Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala. They feel that selling one of them is the solution to earn a fortune from the transfer, while still retaining one world class player who can grow with the team. A price tag has been set on the heads of both Dybala and Higuain consequently.
Dybala has already attracted clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich with his performances. With age on his side and growth as a footballer inevitable, the transfer value for the 24-year-old is higher than Higuain in the market. On the other hand, former Napoli man Higuain, who was purchased two years ago on a staggering €90 million deal, is linked with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG have their own problems as they are set to lose Neymar to Real Madrid and this could push them to go big for Higuain to partner with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani.
Paulo Dybala celebrates after winning the TIM Cup Final between Juventus and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on May 9, 2018 in Rome, Italy. pic.twitter.com/OOFmmBlzgj— DA. (@dybalachive) May 11, 2018
The price for Dybala will obviously be higher than that for Higuain with the former Palermo man set for a €120 - €140 million move. Higuain could move for a paltry €50 million compared to his €90 million move as he turns 31 later this year.
Juve were also given a boost as Massimiliano Allegri has claimed he'll stay at the helm next season as well, should he not be sacked at the end of this term.
Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri will look to bring striker Gonzalo Higuaín with him if he is made Chelsea boss this summer. (Source: Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/CNsZFVJDFY— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 14, 2018
Juventus are being linked with the signings of both Anthony Martial and Alvaro Morata, who could make a return to the Serie A club on a two-year loan deal worth €15 million with an option to buy set at €45 million.
