Neymar’s father plotting Brazil star's move from PSG to Real Madrid

Bengaluru, May 11: Neymar Junior's father, Neymar Santos Sr, has already plotted a second sensational mega transfer for the Brazil superstar from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports in France.
It has barely been 12 months since PSG shattered all transfer records and spent €222 million to bring Neymar to the French club from Barcelona. However, Barcelona's biggest rivals Real might just break that record within a year to land Neymar in the Spanish capital.
According to French media outlet Liberation, Neymar Sr met with agent Pini Zahavi in Paris and made it clear that his son will return to Spain to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. A source also disclosed that Neymar Sr told Liberation the aim of the meeting was to get a new club ahead of the next season. During his recovery from an ankle injury, Neymar went back to Brazil and missed PSG’s title winning game. And reports suggest that Neymar held two meetings with representatives from Real Madrid during this time.
Neymar’s agent Zahavi suggested that there is no release clause in Neymar’s current contract with the French champions. Nevertheless, the star will cost €260mn for any side he goes to. England has been ruled out as both his father and the agent believe that none of the Premier League clubs have the financial capability at the moment to get Neymar in. So the only remaining club is Real Madrid.
Amidst all the unrest, PSG maintain their stand that Neymar is going nowhere and is not up for sale in the transfer market this summer. PSG believe the rumour is generated by people who stand to gain a lot of money from the deal.
🎙️Zidane: “Neymar & Cristiano playing together? After the final we will have a talk with the club to see what changes we'll make. But good players never play badly together. "— Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) May 11, 2018
Marca also quotes a source from the Ligue 1 club as saying, “There is no fixed price because Neymar is not on the market, it’s ridiculous and the chances of reaching an agreement with a club is zero”.
Before Neymar’s transfer to Barcelona in 2013, Real Madrid too kept a tab on the player and were keen to sign him. However, Barcelona edged their La Liga rivals to get him. It is now Neymar’s father’s dream to see his son play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and win the Ballon D’or.
