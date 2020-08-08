Juventus ready to rely on Ronaldo again but Sarri to be assessed

Milan, August 8: Juventus expect to have Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line again next season, but Maurizio Sarri's future is set to be assessed.
The Bianconeri won a ninth straight Serie A title but could not add a European crown as they exited the Champions League in the last 16 on Friday.
A 2-1 win over Lyon was not enough to advance, with the Ligue 1 team going through on away goals after their 1-0 home success in February.
Ronaldo's contributions could not be criticised, though, as the Champions League's record goalscorer scored twice in an attempted fightback.
Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli certainly had no issue with his number seven, telling Sky Italia: "I am convinced that Ronaldo will stay with us. Cristiano is a pillar of Juventus."
Sarri's status is a little less certain, however.
Despite the Scudetto win, Juve have flattered to deceive too often this season and Agnelli is now preparing to assess the campaign as a whole.
"We take a few days to reflect and make assessments in order to be able to restart with renewed enthusiasm next season," he said.
"You cannot focus only on the missed goal, but also on the one achieved. We won the Scudetto and that was one of the main objectives.
"It should not be that one game that leads to judgement but an analysis of what happened in a very tough season. Everything will be evaluated with the staff, with the coach, with the trainers.
"One has to focus on everything. The evaluations will affect everyone.
"Juventus have clear objectives and these must be honoured. We have the best player in the Champions League, as he demonstrated this evening.
"We must start again with renewed enthusiasm, without taking for granted what happens in Serie A."
Sarri was already confident the Lyon match would not decide his future, explaining so before the match and adding afterwards: "I don't think my words were hard to interpret.
"I don't think top-level executives make decisions based on one match. These questions seem offensive to the management. If I were the management, I would intervene when there are these questions.
"What do I expect from the future? I have a contract and I expect to fulfill the contract."
Indeed, Sarri had few regrets following Friday's game, feeling the tie was instead lost in Lyon.
"If I were not devastated, I would be happy with the game," he said. "We went out because of the first half in Lyon. This is a competition that takes no prisoners. One defeat and we are out."