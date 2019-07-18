Football

Juventus seal deal for Ajax's De Ligt

By
The long Matthijs de Ligt transfer saga is finally over after Juventus announced an agreement to sign him from Ajax
Turin, July 18: Juventus have signed the much-coveted Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax for an initial €75million on a five-year contract, the Serie A champions have confirmed.

The teenage defender agreed personal terms earlier this month and successfully completed a medical on Wednesday after Juve committed to a steep increase on their reported opening offer of €50m.

De Ligt's value skyrocketed across two exceptional seasons as part of Ajax's first team, during which the 19-year-old became club captain and one of the most highly rated youngsters in world football.

Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain had all been heavily linked with the Netherlands international before the Bianconeri moved to make him their seventh signing of the close-season.

Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
