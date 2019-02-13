Juventus target Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Bengaluru, February 13: Serie A giants Juventus are preparing a £175million move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, according to reports in Italy.
The 26-year-old left Serie A rivals Roma in 2017 to join the Merseyside giants and has become one of the best players in the world over the last 18 months.
As per the report, Cristiano Ronaldo is backing a stunning attempt to lure Salah back to Italy this summer and has given the "green light" for the move. And Juve believe the second-biggest transfer fee of all time could persuade Liverpool to sell their star man.
Salah, who stunned fans in the weekend by shaving off his beard, is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League along with Sergio Aguero this season.
Since his arrival for a £34.3m fee which has proved to be a huge bargain, Salah has scored 64 goals for the Reds, including 45 last season when he helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final.
The Egyptian superstar was named PFA Player of the Year and will now be hoping to land Liverpool their first Premier League title. His side are second in the league, level on points with Manchester City, but have a game in hand on the reigning champions.
After two years at Chelsea, in which he was loaned out twice, he joined Roma in 2016 and enjoyed a stellar season before being picked up by Jurgen Klopp.
Ronaldo, 34, joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer and the potential combination of him and Salah will no doubt have defences across Europe terrified.
The futures of both Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa are both in doubt, and that could pave the way for Salah to walk into the Juventus starting XI.
Dybala allegedly had a bust-up with manager Massimiliano Allegri last week and is said to be edging closer to a move to Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Costa put Manchester United on alert after liking a Twitter post linking him with a move to Old Trafford.