Juventus targeting star Chelsea midfielder in the summer transfer window - Can they afford to lose him?

Bengaluru, March 3: There is still a couple of months left for the summer transfer window to open. However it seems, Italian giants, Juventus have already started making plans ahead of the next season.
Manager Allegri is reportedly ready to revamp the squad after struggling in the ongoing campaign and getting players for the midfield and attack is reportedly one of their topmost priorities.
The club as a result have already been linked with several names and as per some latest rumours, Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly one of their key targets. Juventus are reportedly willing to table a player plus cash offer in an attempt to sign the Chelsea superstar. They are reportedly ready to offer Adrien Rabiot as a makeweight while offering €20 million in cash.
Jorginho's impressive tenure under Tuchel
The former Napoli midfielder has been pivotal to Chelsea's recent success since coming to England. However, it is under the current boss Tuchel where he has excelled the most. He helped the club win the Champions League last year while guiding Italy to their Euro 2020 victory. His outstanding display also earned him a third place in the Ballon d’Or last year, only behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski which speaks volumes about his importance.
Can Chelsea afford to lose him?
Jorginho has mostly been a regular pick in the starting XI however it is understood that Tuchel is trying to adopt a more dynamic midfield next season. The club as a result have already been linked with the likes of Declan Rice or Aurelien Tchouameni heading into the summer transfer window. So if they get one of them Jorginho may lose his first-team spot.
Now with the midfielder only having a contract till 2023 and the Italian entering into his 30s, the club may look into this opportunity to cash in on him till his stakes are high. It could be a win-win situation for both parties. Chelsea could get a fund to land a new target while Juventus would have one of the finest players around in Max Allegri’s squad.