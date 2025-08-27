Football Kairat Secures Historic Champions League Spot With Penalty Shootout Win Against Celtic Kairat made history by reaching the Champions League for the first time after defeating Celtic 3-2 on penalties following a goalless draw. Temirlan Anarbekov's heroics in goal were pivotal in this thrilling encounter. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 3:16 [IST]

Temirlan Anarbekov emerged as the hero for Kairat, saving three penalties in a 3-2 shootout victory over Celtic after a goalless draw. This win secured Kairat's first-ever entry into the Champions League. Despite both teams struggling to score across two legs, Celtic's missed opportunities were costly, allowing the Kazakh team to make history on Tuesday.

Celtic had several chances but failed to capitalise. James Forrest almost scored with a powerful header from a corner, but Anarbekov tipped it over. Later, Daizen Maeda missed a crucial opportunity in the 86th minute, sending his shot over the bar during a counter-attack. Ofri Arad also came close with a header that was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

In extra time, Celtic increased their efforts but couldn't break through. During the penalty shootout, Adam Idah and Luke McCowan's attempts were saved by Anarbekov. Valeri Gromyko's panenka hit the crossbar, adding to Celtic's woes. The pressure mounted on Maeda to keep Celtic in contention, but his shot was too close to Anarbekov.

The match statistics highlighted the lack of quality finishing. Both teams combined for just 0.16 expected goals (xG) in the first half. Over 120 minutes, Celtic managed an xG of 1.17 compared to Kairat's 0.58. Notably, Kairat didn't register any shots in the second half of extra time.

Anarbekov's performance was pivotal for Kairat. The 21-year-old goalkeeper made five crucial saves during regular play and added three more in the penalty shootout. His efforts ensured that Kairat advanced despite their struggles in front of goal throughout the match.

The game began cautiously for both sides, with Kairat getting an early chance when Ricardinho broke through Celtic’s defence. However, Schmeichel quickly intervened as the offside flag was raised. Shortly after halftime, Celtic conceded an indirect free-kick due to Schmeichel handling Callum McGregor’s backpass.

Kairat’s historic win was celebrated widely as they progressed to the Champions League group stage for the first time ever. Their resilience and Anarbekov’s standout performance were key factors in overcoming Celtic’s challenge and securing this milestone achievement for Kazakh football.

Despite their efforts, Celtic left Almaty disappointed after failing to convert their chances into goals or secure victory in penalties. The match underscored their need for sharper finishing and composure under pressure if they are to succeed in future European competitions.