Kaka and Luis Fabiano lead tributes after former coach Vadao dies

Sao Paulo, May 26: Kaka and Luis Fabiano have paid tribute to one of their former coaches, Oswaldo 'Vadao' Alvarez, who has died at the age of 63.
Vadao most recently coached Brazil's women's team, taking charge at last year's Women's World Cup during a second spell in charge of the national side.
He left the role following the tournament, with his side having gone out to hosts France in the last 16.
A former midfielder, Vadao spent much of his coaching career in Brazil's domestic leagues, most notably enjoying spells at Corinthians and Sao Paulo.
Kaka and Luis Fabiano both featured under Vadao at Sao Paulo in 2001-02, and the pair led the tributes to their former mentor on social media.
"My eternal gratitude for you opening the doors to a boy that nobody knew and few believed [in]," wrote Kaka in an Instagram post.
"But you believed, taught me, gave me opportunities for me to fly. Today the day is very sad, but the memories I keep in my heart are of great joy! Rest in peace my friend."
On his official Instagram account, Luis Fabiano added: "Rest in peace Vadao.
"You were very important in my career. My feelings to the whole family."