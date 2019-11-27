Football
Kane breaks Del Piero's Champions League record

By Jamie Smith
Harry Kane

London, November 27: Harry Kane has become the fastest player to score 20 goals in the history of the Champions League.

Kane scored a double as Tottenham came from two goals down to win 4-2 over Olympiacos in Jose Mourinho's first home game in charge, securing qualification for the next round.

England captain Kane's 20th Champions League goal came in his 24th Champions League appearance, beating Alessandro Del Piero (26 matches) to the landmark.

Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos: Mourinho's men battle back from two down to qualify

The striker has now netted seven goals in his past four games for club and country and was satisfied to claim his latest goalscoring record and ensure Spurs will be in the knockout stages.

"Not a bad player to beat," Kane said to BT Sport when told he had eclipsed former Italy star Del Piero.

"It was about qualifying, no matter how we did it but we had to win and we did that.

"We can enjoy it and try and keep the momentum for Saturday."

Mourinho's first Premier League home game sees Kane and his team-mates welcome Bournemouth to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (November 30).

Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
