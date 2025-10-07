Football Harry Kane Reaffirms Commitment To Bayern Munich Despite Premier League Return Speculation Harry Kane has confirmed his commitment to Bayern Munich, downplaying speculation about a return to the Premier League. The England captain has excelled in the Bundesliga, scoring 103 goals in 106 matches since joining. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

Harry Kane has reiterated his dedication to Bayern Munich despite rumours of a potential return to the Premier League. Since joining the German club in 2023 for a reported fee of £86.4 million, Kane has thrived, scoring 103 goals in 106 appearances. This makes him the top scorer in Europe's top five leagues during this period.

Kane's remarkable achievement of reaching 100 goals for Bayern in just 104 matches set a new record. Previously, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland held this record with 105 games for Real Madrid and Manchester City, respectively. Kane's performance has been outstanding since his move from Tottenham.

The England captain expressed his willingness to extend his stay at Bayern Munich. "In terms of staying longer, I could definitely see that," Kane stated. He mentioned that he hasn't yet had discussions with the club about extending his contract but is open to it if the opportunity arises.

Kane added that his focus remains on Bayern and their achievements together. "Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else," he said. His commitment to the club is evident as he continues to excel on the field.

While Kane once considered returning to the Premier League, his stance has shifted slightly after spending time in Germany. "If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back," he admitted. However, he now feels less inclined but doesn't rule out a future return entirely.

Kane's decision impacts his chances of surpassing Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record. With 213 goals scored during his Tottenham tenure, Kane is 47 goals shy of Shearer's total of 260. His focus remains on achieving success with Bayern Munich.

Aiming for More Success

Bayern Munich is eager to extend Kane's contract, with chief Christoph Freund praising him as possibly the best version of himself ever seen. Winning the Bundesliga last season marked Kane's first major trophy and motivated him further.

"When you win a title like I did last year, maybe it could be easy to go the other way and be like, 'OK I've done what I wanted to achieve'," Kane reflected. However, this success has driven him to improve even more.

This season alone, Kane has already netted 11 goals in six Bundesliga matches, showcasing his determination and skill on the pitch. His commitment extends beyond football as he strives for personal improvement through diet and fitness.

Kane remains focused on achieving more significant trophies while continuing to push himself physically and mentally. His dedication to getting the most out of himself is evident as he aims for further success with Bayern Munich.