Kane matches Shearer's calendar-year Premier League record

Tottenham striker Harry Kane levels Alan Shearer's Premier League record
Tottenham striker Harry Kane levels Alan Shearer's Premier Legaue record

Burnley, December 24: Harry Kane matched Alan Shearer's record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year with a hat-trick in Tottenham's 3-0 victory over Burnley.

England striker Kane opened the scoring at Turf Moor from the penalty spot in just the seventh minute, adding two more in the space of 10 second-half minutes.

The 24-year-old consequently moved past Robin van Persie's 35-goal haul in 2011 and drew level with Shearer, who set the record while at Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

Kane has the opportunity to set a new benchmark when Tottenham entertain Southampton at Wembley on Boxing Day – their final outing of 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani (50) and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi (50) are the only players from Europe's top five leagues to have scored more than Kane's 46 in all competitions this year.

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Sunday, December 24, 2017, 1:30 [IST]
