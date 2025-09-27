IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Why was Dasun Shanaka not Given Run Out in Super Over? Explained

Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo And Erling Haaland In Achieving Century Of Goals For Bayern Munich

-myKhel Team

Harry Kane has achieved a remarkable feat by scoring his 100th goal for Bayern Munich, surpassing the previous joint record held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland. Kane reached this milestone during Bayern's 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen, netting his goal in the 65th minute after a setup from Luis Diaz. Since joining Bayern in 2023, Kane has scored these goals in just 104 matches across all competitions.

This achievement makes him the fastest player to reach 100 goals for a team in Europe's top five leagues. Ronaldo took 105 matches to score his 100th goal for Real Madrid in August 2011, while Haaland also needed 105 matches to achieve the same milestone for Manchester City in September 2024.

Kane has exceeded expectations with his performance at Bayern, scoring more than his expected goals (xG) of 79.9. He averages a goal every 85.7 minutes and has scored 27 penalties. Of his total goals, 92 were from inside the box and eight from outside. He has netted 19 headers, with most goals coming from his right foot (66), followed by his left (15). His shot conversion rate stands at an impressive 25.6%.

The England captain has already scored 18 goals this season, leading Europe's top five leagues with a total of 22 goal involvements. His goals have come from just a 10.2 xG, showcasing his exceptional finishing skills with a +7.8 over-performance.

While complete data on Ronaldo's first 100 goals at Madrid is unavailable, we can compare Kane's record with Haaland's first century at Manchester City. Haaland's first 100 goals came from an xG of 88.8, indicating that Kane's finishing might be superior to Haaland's during that period.

Their minutes-per-goal ratios are nearly identical; Haaland scored every 85 minutes for City. He converted fewer penalties (18) than Kane and had similar shot conversion rates around 25%. Haaland managed one more hat-trick than Kane but had one less brace.

Kane's Bundesliga Dominance

Kane led the Bundesliga scoring charts in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, becoming the first player to do so in their initial two seasons in the league. Out of his total goals for Bayern, he scored 72 in the Bundesliga alone.

In addition to domestic success, Kane has netted significant goals on international stages: he scored 21 times in the Champions League and added three each in both the DFB-Pokal and Club World Cup tournaments. He also found the net once in the DFL-Supercup.

Favourite Opponents

Kane has scored against every Bundesliga team he faced but seems particularly effective against Stuttgart and Augsburg, scoring seven times against each team over five encounters. He also enjoys playing against RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim, scoring six times each against them.

Holstein Kiel and Bochum have also been frequent victims of Kane’s prowess; he scored five times against both teams. Against Holstein Kiel specifically, he boasts an impressive minutes-per-goal ratio of just under half an hour per goal.

Despite speculation about Harry Kane’s future due to reported interest from Premier League clubs and a release clause in his contract, he continues to make a significant impact at Bayern Munich since arriving in Bavaria.