Kante to stay at Chelsea till 2023

London, November 23: N'Golo Kante has signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea, the club announced on their website.
The 27-year-old, who was part of France's World Cup winning squad has committed to the Blues till 2023.
Kante has been a revelation since moving to Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer of 2016, playing a pivotal role as he won the Premier League title in his first season at the club, with the Frenchman rewarded for the quality and consistency of his performances by being named Player of the Year by both the PFA and FWA.
We have some great news…— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 23, 2018
"I'm happy to extend my time with Chelsea, it has been two beautiful years and I wish for more to come. Since I came, I completely improved as a player, challenged myself and got some awards I never thought about. I like the city, I like the club and I am happy to be here for more time," Kante was quoted as saying on the club's website.
Kante tasted his first Premier League title triumph with Leicester City in the 2015-16 season and also started all seven matches for France in the FIFA World Cup 2018 held in Russia in June-July.
Club director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are delighted N'Golo has signed a new contract and sees his long-term future with Chelsea. When he arrived, we knew we had signed a special player but he has astounded everybody with his tireless and unselfish displays.
"Off the pitch, he remains a dedicated professional and a humble human being despite the fact he is a world champion and a two-time Premier League winner. We now look forward to five more years with N'Golo at the heart of the Chelsea midfield."
(With inputs from Agencies/ Chelsea Media)