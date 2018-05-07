Kante: The subdued warhorse

Bengaluru, May 7: There have always been those days at the racecourse when you put your buck on the most dependable and the fastest horse, the champion who is tipped to triumph but somehow you end up losing your money.
The jokey may be lacking skill, the turf could be poor or the equine may simply be off color. This situation is very similar to the sort of season Chelsea have had. They are sitting fifth in the table, but have been far from their last season title winning best.
But between all the hues and cries of the manager, underperforming marquee players and political tussles of the club’s hierarchy there has been one consistency; A Chelsea midfielder displaying the highest levels of work rate and professionalism day in day out- none other than N’golo Kante.
In a season where even the ever dependable Thibaut Courtois has been criticised, let alone the likes of Alvaro Morata and Gary Cahill, Kante has done his work quietly but efficiently.
Recently the French football legend Marcel Desailly exhorted Paul Pogba and Kante to raise their game if France were to have a successful Russia 2018. Though Kante undoubtedly has a shout to be Chelsea’s Player of the season his effect on the team’s game has certainly been subdued.
In an era where the idea of a midfielder is rapidly evolving, Kante is your orthodox ideal, the complete Box-to-Box midfielder, who breaks play at one end, runs carries the ball across the field and then passes on to the attackers at the other end.
In his three seasons in the Premier League, he has won the title twice along with being awarded the PFA’s Player’s Player of the Year last season. With hindsight, he is certainly the best signing made by Steve Walsh in his glory days as Leicester’s Head of Recruitment. Kante was an absolute unknown when signed from French second division club Caen in 2015 and has gone on to become one of the best in the English league.
Aside from an underperforming team all around him, Kante has sourly missed the midfield support of Nemanja Matic from last season, which allowed him to run free in the midfield and lock horns with opposition players to retain possession and launch the counter.
Tiemoue Bakayoko has failed to adapt to the league in his first season and that has laid much defensive responsibility on the 27-year-old. Even pairing him alongside Danny Drinkwater has not worked as the former Leicester pair have failed to create their magic from two seasons ago.
Over the two seasons, Antonio Conte has brought the best out of Kante, specially his positional sense and game intelligence. Whoever will come to replace Conte at Stamford Bridge has a solid base to work on and will have to build the team around Kante.
There is only a slim hope of The Blues qualifying for Champions league this season and it depends on other teams. If the summer holds the major upheaval that many dread, the rumors of Kante moving on could come true, PSG have shown interest even during his Leicester days and there are also murmurs that Guardiola has been an old admirer.
Kante is like an old fashion warhorse who always gives his all on the field without ever getting ruffled. Surely, he is too good a player to lose for Chelsea.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.