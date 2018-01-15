Karnataka confident of acing Santosh Trophy's regional round; squad announced

Bengaluru, January 15: Karnataka coach Harish VK remains confident that the state team can qualify for the national round of the Santosh Trophy as the South Zone Qualifying Round gets underway in the city from Wednesday, January 17.
The Karnataka State Football Association finally announced its squad for the Santosh Trophy South Zone Qualifiers. Drawn in Pool A alongside Services, Telangana and Puducherry, Karnataka will have to top the group if they wish to make the finals. They kick off their campaign against Telangana at 1.15 pm on Wednesday at the Bangalore Football Stadium.
"All teams are beatable, including Services," Harish said. "We are confident that we will qualify. These players need to be more disciplined than the past teams that Karnataka had. That is the key and it's something we need to concentrate on. We don't expect a strict school-like routine but the players need to ensure they maintain discipline on the pitch."
Vignesh G of Ozone FC will lead the team, while Sunil Kumar M has been named the vice-captain. The team features five from Ozone FC Bengaluru and four players each from Bengaluru FC and Students Union FC.
Karnataka have not progressed to the finals since the regional round was introduced in 2014. Their best finish in recent years has been a semi-final loss to Punjab in penalties during the 2007-08 Santosh Trophy. Harish, the coach of Student Union in the Bangalore District Football Association's Super Division League, says it will be different this time.
"We have worked on all aspects of our game," Harish, an A-licence holder, said. "The camp was about fitness and physical training to begin with, but we also concentrated on our tactical and technical abilities in this one month. Most of these guys haven't really gone to any academies and have basically learnt on the job."
Harish believes the one-month training camp has given the squad members enough time to gel with one another. "The team is combining well," he added. "We have done really well in our friendlies as well and that proves that what I am saying. We have played friendlies against a very fit ASC team. Unless we pit ourselves against good teams, we won't get better. No point playing weaker teams and beating them."
Even as the Santosh Trophy continues to lose its relevance in modern football with the advent of the glamourous Indian Super League, Harish feels the tournament's unique format keeps the players going. Santosh Trophy remains the only national tournament played among states and this gives players a sense of pride to play for their native state, according to Harish.
"Personally, I think winning the Santosh Trophy will be a moment of pride for the state. The ISL, for me, is like a job for a professional footballer. I maybe from Bengaluru, but I can be playing for Pune in the ISL. But in the Santosh Trophy, it's a matter of pride when a player represents his state and that's what will keep this tournament alive."
Along with Harish, former ITI player P Muralidaran will coach the Karnataka team. The KSFA has not specified the main coach. SS Shahi is the goalkeeper coach.
Squad
Shain Khan CP (Bengaluru FC), Abhishek Das (Ozone FC), Sunil Kumar M (Vice-captain, Students Union FC), Shafeel PP (Bangalore Independents), Ramesh B (Bangalore Eagles), Shahabaaz Khan (Bengaluru FC), Shashi Kumar V (Students Union), Keith Raymond Stephen (South United), Azaruddin SK (Bengaluru FC), Anto Rashith Sagiaraj (Ozone FC), Leon Augustine (Bengaluru FC), Vignesh G (Captain, Ozone FC), Solaimalai (South United FC), Shamanth (Students Union), Edwin Rosario (Bangalore Independents), Liton Shil (MEG), Rajesh S (RWF), Amoes Do (Students Union), Vignesh D (Ozone FC), Anup Theres Raj (Ozone FC)
Officials: M Kumar (Manager), P Muralidharan (coach), Harish VK (coach), SS Shahi (goalkeeper coach), Ayethapalli Prasad (Physiotherapist)