Football Keith Andrews Establishes Influence At Brentford Following Late Equaliser Against Chelsea Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Fabio Carvalho is optimistic about Keith Andrews' influence at Brentford after their dramatic draw with Chelsea. Carvalho scored the equaliser in a 2-2 match at Gtech Community Stadium, following Moises Caicedo's late goal for Chelsea. Kevin Schade initially put Brentford ahead, but Cole Palmer levelled the score. Carvalho's late goal secured a point for Brentford, who are currently 12th in the Premier League standings.

Carvalho has developed a knack for scoring late goals, with all six of his Premier League goals coming after the 75th minute. His recent equaliser marked Brentford's seventh goal from a throw-in since last season, leading the league in this aspect. "Brentford are big on set-pieces and it’s good to put that into practice," Carvalho told Sky Sports. He emphasised the importance of video analysis and teamwork under Andrews' guidance.

Chelsea missed a chance to top the Premier League table after Arsenal and Tottenham won earlier that day. Enzo Maresca made changes at halftime, bringing on Wesley Fofana, Facundo Buonanotte, and Jamie Gittens. Palmer's equaliser marked his 50th club goal, but it was only his fifth as a substitute. Despite entering in the 56th minute, he had more shots than anyone else.

Joao Pedro has been instrumental for Chelsea with five direct goal involvements in four games. Only Eden Hazard reached this milestone faster for Chelsea in Premier League history. However, Maresca expressed frustration over conceding from a set-piece against Brentford.

Andrews' Positive Impact on Brentford

Brentford showed resilience against Chelsea despite having nine fewer shots but edging them out on expected goals (xG) with 1.41 compared to Chelsea's 1.22. Andrews praised his team's character and quality throughout most of the game. "Delighted with the approach of the group," Andrews said about their performance.

The Bees had lost three of their previous five matches before facing Chelsea but displayed determination to earn a point. Andrews believes they handled pressure well during challenging periods of play.

Maresca acknowledged Chelsea's struggles during the first half and noted improvements after halftime adjustments. He highlighted their need to manage transitions and set pieces better following Brentford's late equaliser.

Carvalho remains confident about Brentford's prospects this season despite losing some players over summer transfers. He believes they have added enough quality to remain competitive as long as they maintain unity within their squad moving forward into upcoming fixtures against Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

The match underscored both teams' strengths while highlighting areas needing improvement if they aim for success throughout this Premier League campaign.