Kenya 3 Tanzania 2: Olunga at the double in comeback victory

By Opta
Michael Olunga scored a double in Kenya's win over Tanzania
Michael Olunga scored a double in Kenya's win over Tanzania

Cairo, June 28: Kenya boosted their chances of progressing through to the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages as Michael Olunga scored a double in a 3-2 comeback win over Tanzania.

With both sides having lost their openers in Group C, a win was realistically needed in the hope of making the last 16 - and Tanzania hit the front through Saimon Msuva in the sixth minute.

Olunga displayed his quality with an acrobatic equaliser, though Mbwana Samatta swiftly restored Tanzania's lead five minutes before the interval.

But with Johanna Omolo having levelled for Kenya - who face Senegal in their last group game - just after the hour, Olunga struck again with 10 minutes remaining to claim all three points.

Tanzania showed no lack of confidence in the early stages and were rewarded when Msuva tucked in the rebound following Samatta's strike.

Samatta and Msuva both went close to doubling Tanzania's tally, but it was Kenya who struck next when Olunga finished in style following Aishi Manula's error in dealing with a free-kick.

Tanzania were back in front inside a minute, though, when poor goalkeeping from Patrick Matasi at the other end enabled Samatta to drill home.

Manula did make a superb save to deny Victor Wanyama, but Tanzania's goalkeeper was beaten again when Omolo headed in unmarked at the near post.

And the turnaround was complete when Olunga unleashed a strike from the edge of the box. While he failed to make clean contact, Manula was unable to prevent the attempt going in off the upright.

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
