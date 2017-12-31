Kerala Blasters confirm signing up Keziron Kizito

Bengaluru, December 31: Indian Super league side Kerala Blasters have confirmed the signing of Ugandan midfielder Keziron Kizito for the rest of the tournament, the club have confirmed on Saturday (December 30).
Blasters coach Rene Meulensteen confirmed the signing in his pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Bengaluru FC on Sunday (December 31) and suggested they are happy to sign the player.
"We needed a midfield player," said Meulensteen. "We had long talks (with Keziron's representatives) and now we are lucky to have the young midfielder," said Meulensteen. "Keziron is a very young promising player. Very versatile and energetic."
With Kizito's signing Kerala now have completed the full quota of eight foreign players of their squad and the announcement will be the done officially this week after the final paperwork and all formalities are done.
The midfielder was contracted with Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards earlier this season. However he flew away with the rest of the Blasters squad on their pre-season tour of Spain without the club's permission and also trained at the Marbella Football Centre in October with the rest of the squad.
The player had reportedly one year remaining on his contract. However the ISL side now have said to be mutually agreed terms with his former club and have paid an undisclosed transfer fee for the player.
Blasters have appointed former Manchester United assistant coach René Meulensteen as the head coach for this season and have already acquired two big names into the squad including former Manchester United star players Dimitar Berbatov and Wes Brown as their marquee signings.
However, their form have been poor till now as they are currently eighth on the table. Thus they will hope that the new addition in midfield will bring more stability in their squad and they can challenge for at least a semi-final spot after reaching the finals of the ISL Season 3.