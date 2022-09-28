Kerala Blasters: Squad, Schedule, Formation, Possible Playing 11, Prediction in ISL 2022-23

Kochi, September 26: As it has been the case over the seasons, the Kerala Blasters will begin their campaign searching for the title in the latest Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23) season, beginning on October 7.
The Kerala Blasters are the current runners-up of the ISL, having lost to Hyderabad FC in penalties in the previous season, and now they would like to go one step ahead and win the trophy for the first time.
They have a tactically strong Ivan Vukumanovic continuing as their head coach and the Blasters have also managed to retain the services of some core unit players.
Adrian Luna will patrol the midfield and they have added the influential Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, though he could start behind Sahal Abdul Samad. Jeakson Singh and Givson Singh too have stayed with the club fortifying the midfield.
They have a wonderful goalkeeper in Prabhusukhan Singh and have two bright young Indians in Bryce Miranda, who was fetched from Churchill Brothers, and Ayush Adhikari.
The Blasters may just the presence of strikers Alvaro Vasquez and Jorge Pereyra Diaz who were migrated to to FC Goa and Mumbai City FC respectively during the transfer window.
But they have bought in centre-back from Spain Victor Mongil and Greek-Australian striker Apostolos Giannou from the transfer market to bolster the squad. Kerala Blasters will play East Bengal in their first match on October 7.
Here ahead of ISL 2022-23, MyKhel looks at the squad, possible playing 11, formation and chances of Kerala Blasters.
1. Kerala Blasters Squad
Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Muheet Khan, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sachin Suresh.
Defenders: Bijoy V, Jessel Cameiro, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Ruviah Hormipam, Sandeep Singh, Victor Mongil.
Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad.
Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, Bidyasagar Khangembam, Bryce Miranda, Dimitrios Diamantakos, KP Rahul, Saurav Mandal.
Coach: Ivan Vukumanovic.
2. Possible formation, Playing 11
Possible formation: 4-4-2
Predicted Playing 11: Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Gill.
Defenders: Jessel Cameiro, Marko Leskovic, Ruviah Hormipam, Victor Mongil.
Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh.
Forwards: Apostolos Giannou, KP Rahul.
3. Prediction
The Kerala Blasters have a good and settled squad and some important players such as Adrian Luna, Sahal Samad, Jeakson Singh have continued with the team. The Blasters have also added some good players like Ivan Kaliuzhnyi to boost the side. They should be able to finish in the top 4 this season too.
4 Kerala Blasters schedule (All matches 7.30 PM IST)
Oct 7: Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal
Oct 16: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Oct 23: Odisha vs Kerala Blasters
Oct 28: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City
Nov 5: NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters
Nov 13: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa
Nov 19: Hyderabad vs Kerala Blasters
Dec 4: Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters
Dec 11: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru
Dec 19: Chennaiyin vs Kerala Blasters
Dec 26: Kerala Blasters vs Odisha
Jan 3, 2023: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur
Jan 8: Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters
Jan 22: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters
Jan 29: Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United
Feb 3: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
Feb 7: Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin
Feb 11: Bengaluru vs Kerala Blasters
Feb 18: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters
Feb 26: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad.