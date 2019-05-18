Football

De Bruyne has no sympathy for Liverpool after City success

By Opta
KevinDeBruyne-cropped
Kevin De Bruyne

London, May 18: Kevin De Bruyne said he has no sympathy for Liverpool following Manchester City's thrilling Premier League triumph.

City finished just a point ahead of rivals Liverpool as Pep Guardiola's side claimed back-to-back Premier League titles.

Liverpool collected 97 points from 38 games but it was still not enough to dethrone City as star midfielder De Bruyne revelled in the achievement.

"No," De Bruyne told The Guardian when asked if he had sympathy for Liverpool. "It's a remarkable effort but it means that we were just better than them in the end. I don't feel sorry for them because I don't think they'd feel sorry for us.

"I don't think anybody felt sorry about the way we went out of the Champions League ."

De Bruyne added: "I know how they feel because you're going to feel disappointed. We'd feel the same if it happened to us. But we're still competitors. We want to win as much as they do but I can understand the feelings they have."

City – who won the EFL Cup earlier in the season – have the chance to secure the domestic treble when they face Watford in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

De Bruyne has endured an injury-ravaged campaign due to two separate knee issues and the Belgium international has never won the FA Cup.

"It would make up for it in a way," he says. "But obviously it's not been the most fun season. In another way I can't complain because I've been playing football for 10 or 11 years and not had many injuries in that regard. I've played almost 500 games in my career, so it's a lot."

"The first two were accidents," the 27-year-old continued. "It doesn't matter about a physio or whatever; they just happened. The first I twisted my ankle and it just went. The second the guy just fell on my knee. If he falls 10cm next to me then nothing happens.

"I knew my body was not ready to cope with the physicality of all those games in a row. I've no doubt in my mind that after a good summer break and preparation everything will be fine. I'm fine. For me this season, mentally, has been over since the Tottenham game. It's good to be back with the team for the prizes, the Brighton and Hove Albion game and now the final."

 
Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2019

