Football Kevin De Bruyne Provides Positive Update On Recovery Following Successful Hamstring Surgery Kevin De Bruyne has begun his recovery journey following successful hamstring surgery. The Napoli midfielder is optimistic despite missing key matches for club and country. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Kevin De Bruyne is optimistic about his football comeback following successful hamstring surgery. The Belgian midfielder sustained a severe tear in his right hamstring during Napoli's 3-1 victory over Inter, shortly after scoring from a penalty. This injury will keep him out of action for up to four months, affecting both Serie A and Champions League matches, as well as Belgium's World Cup qualifiers.

De Bruyne shared an encouraging update on social media, stating: "Hi everyone, as you all know, I will be sidelined for a while. The good news is that the surgery went perfect. My way back has already started! Thank you for all the messages!" His positive outlook suggests he is eager to return to the field soon.

The absence of De Bruyne is significant for both Napoli and Belgium. He will miss crucial fixtures in Serie A and the Champions League. Additionally, he won't participate in Belgium's final two World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein this month. His presence on the pitch is vital for both teams' success.

Since joining Napoli, De Bruyne has made a notable impact by scoring four goals in eight Serie A games. He also provided two assists in three Champions League matches. His ability to create opportunities is evident, having generated 19 chances across all competitions, tying with Matteo Politano.

De Bruyne's influence extends beyond goals and assists. Only Giovanni Di Lorenzo has completed more successful passes into the final third than De Bruyne's 134 passes this season. His vision and passing accuracy are crucial components of Napoli's attacking strategy.

The midfielder's recovery journey has begun positively, with his spirits high following the successful surgery. Fans and teammates alike are hopeful for his swift return to bolster both club and country performances.

De Bruyne's determination to recover quickly reflects his commitment to returning stronger than before. As he progresses through rehabilitation, supporters eagerly await updates on his condition and eventual return to competitive play.