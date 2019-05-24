Kevin Strootman offered on-loan to Manchester United

Bengaluru, May 24: Manchester United and Everton have been offered the chance to sign Kevin Strootman on loan, according to reports in England.
The Dutch midfielder, formerly a huge target of the Red Devils, quit Roma to join Marseille last year as they looked to challenge Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 dominance.
However, Marseille, who have had a pretty poor campaign, are sixth in the league with a game left and need to trim the squad.
Reliable Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol tweeted: “Everton and Manchester United offered chance to sign Marseille/Holland midfielder Kevin Strootman on loan.
“Marseille signed him from Roma for £23m last summer. Marseille need to cut costs after a disappointing season.”
While at PSV Eindhoven, the 42-cap Holland international was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford when David Moyes and Louis van Gaal were in charge. But a transfer never happened and he joined Roma in 2013, but struggled with injuries during his time in Italy.
United were once again strongly tipped to snap him up but balked at the £80 million price tag then-Roma boss Rudi Garcia slapped on him.
Strootman has started 20 games and come off the bench seven times this season for Marseille, who are now managed by Garcia.
The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield options with the departure of Ander Herrera and the futures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic uncertain.
Strootman’s history of injuries would be a worry for the United top brass, although a season loan would be risk free and a chance to run the rule over the experienced midfielder.
Everton, meanwhile, are fending off interest in their star man Idrissa Gueye, who has been linked with a switch PSG. They may not be able to fend off the interest for the rest of the summer transfer window and might have to cash him in as the player also looks determined to leave Goodison Park.
Strootman, however, could be a worthy replacement of the Senegal international.