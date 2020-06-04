Football
Navas is a Real Madrid legend – Morientes

By Dejan Kalinic
Keylor Navas
Real Madrid great Fernando Morientes believes Keylor Navas should be considered among the club's best.

Madrid, June 4: Keylor Navas deserves to be recognised as a Real Madrid legend, according to Fernando Morientes.

Navas, 33, spent five seasons with Madrid, winning a La Liga title and three UEFA Champions Leagues among numerous other honours before joining Paris Saint-Germain last year.

Morientes, a Madrid great, believes the goalkeeper should be considered among the La Liga club's best.

"In the end, for example, at Real Madrid I tell you that he is a legend," the former striker told ESPN.

"A player like him who has participated in great moments in Madrid must be classified as legends, without any doubt."

Navas arrived at Madrid from Levante in 2014 and established himself as the club's number one after Iker Casillas' departure the following year.

Morientes said Navas' growth at Madrid had been immense, with the shot-stopper starting in all three of their Champions League final wins between 2016 and 2018.

"Keylor Navas came as a substitute player for a great goalkeeper in our history as Iker Casillas was," he said.

"Little by little he gained the respect of the entire public, but he was also decisive in great moments in the history of the Bernabeu."

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
