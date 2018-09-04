Khalid Jamil set to coach Mohammedan Sporting

Kolkata, September 4: Khalid Jamil, who guided Aizawl FC to their maiden I League triumph and managed East Bengal last season may return to Kolkata to manage Mohammedan Sporting.
The Black Panthers are languishing sixth in the Calcutta Premier League A Division and the grapevine is that head coach Raghu Nandi is on his way out with Jamil set to succeed him.
Though Mohammedan Sporting's title hopes are all over, the club officials are desperate to see their team performing well, especially with matches against the other two Kolkata giants -- East Bengal and Mohun Bagan -- lined up.
They were once as good as these two clubs, but now they are far behind in the pecking order.
The club officials believe Jamil can their fortunes around. The 42-year-old coach has coached all the top clubs in India. After starting his coaching career at Mumbai FC, Jamil took up Aizawl's job at the beginning of 2016-17 season, helping them win I League in his first season in charge.
After that he switched to East Bengal and helped them clinch Calcutta Premier League in the previous season.
But they could finish only fourth in I League and were the runners up in the Super Cup, following which the club management sacked him.
Now, Jamil will be eyeing redemption in Kolkata again with Mohammedan Sporting.