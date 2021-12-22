Kieran Trippier set for Newcastle United move in January - Great deal for the Magpies?

Bengaluru, Dec. 22: Newly minted Newcastle United are ready to be heavily active in the market in January as they look to avoid the drop and improve their on-field performance.
The
Magpies
sit
19th
on
the
table
and
there's
no
doubt
they
are
looking
for
several
recruitments
to
improve
starting
from
January.
They
have
already
been
linked
with
a
host
of
names
but
the
most
high
profile
player
that
has
been
linked
with
them
recently
is
Atletico
Madrid
and
England
defender
Kieran
Trippier.
Trippier's time in Spain
After impressing in his spell with Tottenham Hotspur, reaching the 2018/19 Champions League final, Trippier sealed a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. He has been a revelation ever since and helped the club win La Liga last season. Atletico have struggled both last season and this season when he has been unavailable which speaks volumes about his impact. He has made 84 appearances, contributing 11 assists so far.
Transfer Fee
According to rumours, the English side are reportedly ramping up their efforts to make the 31-year-old one of their first January signing and make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history. Atletico value Trippier highly and he has been an important member under Simeone this season as well. But it is understood that the right-back is almost sure to return to England after his contract's end in summer. The Spanish side apparently comprehend that hence believe letting him leave in January represent a far better deal. But Atletico have put a £15million price tag on his shoulder and Newcastle have to match that amount.
Outstanding deal by Newcastle?
Signing someone of Trippier’s stature would be a massive coup for the Magpies and there's no doubt he would be an upgrade on all their current options. Trippier also would bring in a wealth of top-level experience and it would help them stable the fragile backline. However, moving to Tyneside would be a step backwards compared to the level of success achievable at Atletico. Whether he would be ready to take that call still remains to be seen.