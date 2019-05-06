Klopp set to get the best out of Rhian Brewster

Bengaluru, April 6: Jurgen Klopp is expected to look out for attackers in the Summer window however he will not look to replace departing Daniel Sturridge as he is determined to get the best out of academy forward Rhian Brewster next season.
Sturridge has not been a major part of the Jurgen Klopp team so far and is expected to end his six-year stay at Anfield this summer.
The prolific partnership between the front three - Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane has demoted the English international as a fringe player at Anfield and this term he has started just six times in all competition.
With that in mind, coupled with his current contract running down this summer, a Liverpool exit is understood to be inevitable in Summer and he has been linked with a move to Leicester.
A replacement of Sturridge is necessary for the next season given they only have two attacking options further in the final third with Shaqiri and Origi, but rather than bringing in a replacement, according to the Times Klopp could look to integrate Brewster into the first-team squad primarily.
Klopp is said to be a known fan of the 19-year-old striker and already at hinted of a big possible future for him. The teenager has been sidelined by ankle and knee problems over the past two seasons but is so highly rated by the German that the club did not hesitate in giving him his first professional five-year contract last summer.
And with a full summer behind him, Brewster is expected to be given the chance to stake his claim for more regular football at Anfield in pre-season when Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be involved in either the Copa America or Africa Cup of Nations.
Brewster has been a profound name in world football since his majestic display in Under-17 World Cup winning campaign for England where he became the top scorer. He has scored 24 goals in 27 games for the England Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 sides this term and has scored 15 goals in 36 appearances in Liverpool's youth team.
Last week he got promoted to the first team for the semi-final Champions League clash against Barcelona in place of injured Firmino. Although he did not feature in the final squad but looking at the promises, it is just a matter of time before he gets his first senior call-up and puts his name on the scoresheet.