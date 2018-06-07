Football

Knee injury nothing to worry about, says Hazard

Posted By:
Eden Hazard has played down injury scare
Eden Hazard has played down injury scare

London, June 7: Eden Hazard was withdrawn halfway through Belgium's 3-0 friendly win over Egypt on Wednesday due to a knee injury, but he insists there is nothing to worry about.

The Chelsea star produced a strong display in the first half, playing a key role in Romelu Lukaku's opener as his shot was parried to the striker, before making it 2-0 in the 38th minute, turning Yannick Carrasco's cut-back in from the centre of the box.

Marouane Fellaini completed the scoring late on, but Hazard had long since disappeared due to taking an early knock to his knee, with Adnan Januzaj taking his place.

The attacker is adamant it is not a serious problem, however.

"I went off at half-time because I felt that my knee had taken a knock," Belgium's captain told reporters. "But don't worry, it's just a knock and it'll be better.

"I had fun giving rhythm to the game, creating movement and putting a ball in behind. If we want to go far in the World Cup, we will need to be as strong and keep our freshness."

Belgium's World Cup campaign begins against Panama on June 18, before they also face Tunisia and England.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue