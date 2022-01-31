Kulusevski leaves Juventus to join Tottenham

London, Jan 31: Juventus have confirmed Dejan Kulusevski has joined Tottenham on an initial 18-month loan deal, which includes an obligation to buy if certain objectives are met.
Spurs will pay Juve €10m for the loan, which will last until June 30, 2023. The fee will be split, with €3m to be paid this season, and €7m to be paid in 2022-23.
The Premier League side must buy the winger permanently for €35m if "certain sporting goals" are achieved.
If these objectives are not met, Spurs still have an option to buy for the same €35m fee, which is payable over five years.
Kulusevski's arrival ends a frustrating wait for Spurs boss Antonio Conte to strengthen his attack, having previously been linked with Luis Diaz, Adama Traore and Dusan Vlahovic.
Vlahovic's big-money arrival at Juve ultimately paved the way for Kulusevski to depart, while he has also been joined in swapping Turin for north London by midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.
Kulusevski signed for Juve in a €35mi deal in January 2020 and spent the rest of that season – which ended with him crowned Serie's A's Best Young Player – on loan with Parma.
That deal was overseen by Fabio Paratici, who left Juve for Spurs last year to become the English club's managing director of football.
Sweden international Kulusevski made 47 appearances in his only full campaign at the Allianz Stadium, with only Adrien Rabiot featuring as many times for the Serie A giants.
He scored seven goals and assisted six more across all competitions in an encouraging first year in Turin, but he has been directly involved in just five goals in 27 outings this campaign.
Of those 27 games under Massimiliano Allegri – the joint-third most of any Juve player – just seven have been starts, with the versatile attacker dropping down the pecking order.
Monday has proved a busy day for Spurs, who allowed record signing Tanguy Ndombele to return to Lyon on loan, while Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso are also in talks to leave.