Mbappe injury 'nothing serious', says Deschamps

By Opta
Kylian Mbappe injury nothing serious, says Deschamps
Kylian Mbappe injury 'nothing serious', says Deschamps

Nantes, June 3: Kylian Mbappe's ankle knock is "nothing serious", according to France head coach Didier Deschamps.

Mbappe was substituted at half-time in France's 2-0 international friendly win over Bolivia on Sunday.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar suffered a seemingly minor injury in a tangle with Bolivia's Raul Castro in Nantes.

However, Deschamps allayed fears over Mbappe ahead of Saturday's Euro 2020 showdown against Turkey.

"It's nothing serious," Deschamps told reporters post-match.

"It's just ankle foot pain after a touch. There was no risk to take. He should go ."

Mbappe – Ligue 1 top goalscorer and Player of the Year – scored 33 league goals and 39 in all competitions for PSG in 2018-19.

The 20-year-old also hinted he could be tempted by a "new project" amid links to Real Madrid.

France have won both of their Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures and are level on points with Turkey ahead of the upcoming Group H fixture.

Story first published: Monday, June 3, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
