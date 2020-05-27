Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

They have made winning look easy – Mbappe lauds Liverpool 'machine'

By Dejan Kalinic
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe hailed Liverpool, labelling the Premier League leaders a machine.
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe hailed Liverpool, labelling the Premier League leaders a "machine".

Paris, May 27: Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe hailed Liverpool, labelling the Premier League leaders a "machine".

Jurgen Klopp's men are on track to win the club's first league title since 1990, sitting 25 points clear at the top when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool and the France star is impressed by what Klopp's side have achieved this season.

"This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League," the 21-year-old told the Mirror.

"They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy. Performances like they have been having don't just happen.

"To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager."

Liverpool had won 27 of 29 Premier League games this season before the campaign was stopped.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue