Mbappe ready to take over from Messi and Ronaldo, says Trezeguet

David Trezeguet thinks Kylian Mbappe is the future of global football

London, September 25: French forward Kylian Mbappe is the future of global football, according to his fellow countryman David Trezeguet.

Mbappe was named in the FIFPro World XI on Monday following his exploits in France's World Cup triumph, while the PSG star was also named Ligue 1 player of the month.

Luka Modric scooped the FIFA Best Men's Player award, ending Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's decade-long stranglehold over the top individual prize handed out by world football's governing body.

But Trezeguet, who famously scored France's golden goal winner in the final of Euro 2000 against Italy, believes the future belongs to Mbappe.

"Mbappe is a player who showed his qualities with his club and with the national team," he told reporters at the ceremony in London.

"I think he is the present but above all, he is the future. He is the future of football.

"He is the after-Cristiano Ronaldo, the after- Messi. He is an exceptional player."

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
