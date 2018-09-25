Football

Messi and Ronaldo lead FIFPro World XI as Salah and Neymar miss out

By
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in FIFAPro XI
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in FIFAPro XI

London, September 25: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both been named in the FIFPro World XI, but Mohamed Salah and Neymar did not make the cut.

World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane and N'Golo Kante were included with Manchester United star Paul Pogba missing out.

Kante's Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard features in a four-man forward line, with David de Gea the only other Premier League star included.

Luka Modric, who won the Golden Ball at the World Cup for his performances in Croatia's run to the final, is named in midfield with Real Madrid team-mates Sergio Ramos and Marcelo also in the side.

Messi and Ronaldo were not in attendance to be recognised as they opted to skip Monday's ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall.

FIFPro World XI in full : David de Gea, Dani Alves, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 1:40 [IST]
