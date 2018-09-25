Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Modric beats Ronaldo and Salah to FIFA Best prize

By
Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric
Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric

London, September 25: Luka Modric has completed a UEFA and FIFA double of individual prizes after collecting the latter's Best Men's Player award.

Modric was included on a three-man shortlist and triumphed against competition from Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old was a star performer as Croatia reached their first World Cup final and his performances at Russia 2018 saw him win the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player.

And Modric, who was linked with a move to Inter during the transfer window, added another individual honour at FIFA's Best Awards on Monday (September 24).

Lionel Messi was a notable absentee from the final three-man shortlist and neither he or Ronaldo were present at the ceremony in London.

Modric is tipped to end Messi and Ronaldo's decade-long dominance of the Ballon d'Or, with the winner of that award announced later in the year.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue