La Liga feature: A very special goal from Vinicius

First away win for Barcelona
Barcelona picked up their first away win of the season in dramatic fashion
It is now two La Liga wins from as many matches for the new Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández. After defeating Espanyol in the derby in his debut, he led Barcelona to a thrilling and dramatic last-minute 3-1 victory away at Villarreal, with the Catakans earning their first away victory of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Frenkie de Jong, Memhis Depay and Philippe Coutinho were among the scorers for the Catalans.
Real Sociedad slip
Real Sociedad suffered just their second loss of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign and their first since the opening day.
Back then, they fell 2-4 to Barcelona at the Camp Nou, while this weekend they were beaten 1-0 by a Yangel Herrera goal against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium, meaning their only two league defeats of the season have come in the Catalan capital.
Pedri is the 2021 Golden Boy
It was announced this week that Barcelona midfielder Pedri has won the 2021 Golden Boy award, the prize given out annually to the best Europe-based footballer under the age of 21.
The Barcelona star won it by the largest margin ever seen between first and second place, having had an excellent year for club and country.
Joaquin to retire at the end of the season
Off the pitch at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, Real Betis captain Joaquin has announced that he will hang up his boots at the end of the 2021-22 season, leaving football in the summer when he will turn 41.
He has had an incredible career and has currently made 587 appearances in Spain's top division, the second-most all time and behind only Andoni Zubizarreta (622).