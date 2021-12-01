Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga feature: A very special goal from Vinicius

By
Vinicius Jr
Vinícius Jr stepped up and produced a stunning goal to earn Los Blancos a stunning victory.

Bengaluru, December 1: There were impressive and important goals in La Liga in Matchday 15, while there was also big news off the pitch, with Pedri winning another award and Elche hiring a new coach.

It all started with Vinicius firing Real Madrid four points clear at the top of the La Liga standings.

There was a heavyweight clash at the Bernabéu on Sunday night as Real Madrid hosted Sevilla and, with the score locked at 1-1 with just minutes to go, Vinícius stepped up and produced a stunning goal to earn Los Blancos a 2-1 victory.

His goal meant Real Madrid stayed at top of the table and now lead the way by four points.

LA LIGA RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

It was a good weekend overall for Real as for the 30th time since the European Cup became the Champions League, they progressed through the group stage, wrapping up qualification with a 3-0 win away at Sheriff Tiraspol in midweek.

This makes Los Blancos the only club in the history of the competition to have always made it out of their group in Europe's top continental competition.

So what has been really going on in La Liga in the week that went by? From a very special goal from Vinicius to Pedri's latest award, here is all you need to know from a busy week in the top flight of Spanish football.

First away win for Barcelona

First away win for Barcelona

Barcelona picked up their first away win of the season in dramatic fashion

It is now two La Liga wins from as many matches for the new Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández. After defeating Espanyol in the derby in his debut, he led Barcelona to a thrilling and dramatic last-minute 3-1 victory away at Villarreal, with the Catakans earning their first away victory of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Frenkie de Jong, Memhis Depay and Philippe Coutinho were among the scorers for the Catalans.

Real Sociedad slip

Real Sociedad slip

Real Sociedad suffered just their second loss of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign and their first since the opening day.

Back then, they fell 2-4 to Barcelona at the Camp Nou, while this weekend they were beaten 1-0 by a Yangel Herrera goal against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium, meaning their only two league defeats of the season have come in the Catalan capital.

Pedri is the 2021 Golden Boy

Pedri is the 2021 Golden Boy

It was announced this week that Barcelona midfielder Pedri has won the 2021 Golden Boy award, the prize given out annually to the best Europe-based footballer under the age of 21.

The Barcelona star won it by the largest margin ever seen between first and second place, having had an excellent year for club and country.

Joaquin to retire at the end of the season

Joaquin to retire at the end of the season

Off the pitch at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, Real Betis captain Joaquin has announced that he will hang up his boots at the end of the 2021-22 season, leaving football in the summer when he will turn 41.

He has had an incredible career and has currently made 587 appearances in Spain's top division, the second-most all time and behind only Andoni Zubizarreta (622).

Comments

MORE VINICIUS JR NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 17:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 1, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments