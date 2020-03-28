La Liga feature: Throwback to the best this season

Rodriguez's last-minute heroics
The clock was reading 93min, 54sec when Leganes' Oscar Rodriguez stepped up to take a free kick at Butarque in early February, with the score deadlocked at 1-1 against visitors and European contenders Real Sociedad.
The 21-year-old Madrid-born playmaker stepped up to curl a perfect 25 yard shot to the top corner, bringing three badly needed points in his team's ongoing battle to stay in La Liga for next season.
City derby
Valencia's rollercoaster season was dipping down again when Roger Marti put Levante 2-0 up early in December's derby at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium.
But his unfortunate own goal put Los Che back in the game, Kevin Gameiro's double had them ahead and Ferran Torres' late clincher saw them 4-2 winners by the end. The turnaround was harsh on the Granotas, but they will have a chance for revenge when La Liga returns.
De Jong
After arriving at Sevilla last summer, Luuk De Jong quickly won praise from teammates for his work rate and link-play, but just one goal in his first 10 La Liga games was below the fans' expectations.
Then, with November's derby against Real Betis locked at 1-1, Ever Banega's perceptive pass found De Jong in space. The Dutchman smashed the ball to the net, and the winner instantly propelled him into the hearts of rojiblanco supporters across the world.
Wonder assist
When Getafe defender Djene Dakonam sent a ball in behind the Barcelona defence, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was quick from his line to cover. Most keepers would have been content to find row Z with their clearance, especially as Getafe were on top at that point, but not Ter Stegen.
The German's measured 60-yard pass sent team-mate Luis Suarez clear at the other end and the Uruguayan did the rest to find the net and send his team on their way to a 2-0 victory.