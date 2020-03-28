Football
La Liga feature: Throwback to the best this season

By
Marc Andre ter Stegen
Marc-Andre ter Stegen's 60 yard pass to Luis Suarez was the stuff of legend. Images: Twitter

Bengaluru, March 28: The coronavirus pandemic has virtually brought the globe's sporting action to a standstill with La Liga following rest of the football leagues in the world in suspending matches till further notice.

Spain has nearly 57,800 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus with 4,365 deaths due to the pandemic and the country has been in lockdown since March 14 with the period extended by a further 15 days to April 12.

At a time when football action is suspended all over the world, with MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com takes a look back at some of the best moments of La Liga season so far.

Rodriguez's last-minute heroics

Rodriguez's last-minute heroics

The clock was reading 93min, 54sec when Leganes' Oscar Rodriguez stepped up to take a free kick at Butarque in early February, with the score deadlocked at 1-1 against visitors and European contenders Real Sociedad.

The 21-year-old Madrid-born playmaker stepped up to curl a perfect 25 yard shot to the top corner, bringing three badly needed points in his team's ongoing battle to stay in La Liga for next season.

City derby

City derby

Valencia's rollercoaster season was dipping down again when Roger Marti put Levante 2-0 up early in December's derby at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium.

But his unfortunate own goal put Los Che back in the game, Kevin Gameiro's double had them ahead and Ferran Torres' late clincher saw them 4-2 winners by the end. The turnaround was harsh on the Granotas, but they will have a chance for revenge when La Liga returns.

De Jong

De Jong

After arriving at Sevilla last summer, Luuk De Jong quickly won praise from teammates for his work rate and link-play, but just one goal in his first 10 La Liga games was below the fans' expectations.

Then, with November's derby against Real Betis locked at 1-1, Ever Banega's perceptive pass found De Jong in space. The Dutchman smashed the ball to the net, and the winner instantly propelled him into the hearts of rojiblanco supporters across the world.

Wonder assist

Wonder assist

When Getafe defender Djene Dakonam sent a ball in behind the Barcelona defence, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was quick from his line to cover. Most keepers would have been content to find row Z with their clearance, especially as Getafe were on top at that point, but not Ter Stegen.

The German's measured 60-yard pass sent team-mate Luis Suarez clear at the other end and the Uruguayan did the rest to find the net and send his team on their way to a 2-0 victory.

Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 10:58 [IST]
