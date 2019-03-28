La Liga Football Schools to host camps in eight Indian cities

Mumbai, March 28: La Liga Football Schools, a grassroots development initiative by the Spanish football league, La Liga, along with India On Track (IOT), will be providing comprehensive training to Indian children and coaches across a range of cities in the country.
From April 1 to June 30, the La Liga Football Schools will be hosting special training camps for students in eight cities in India -- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Calicut, Thrissur, Pune and Surat. With the aim to make the training available to as many children as possible, the Camps are open to any child who wishes to join.
Following the training provided at La Liga Football Schools, the camps will be conducted using La Liga's technical curriculum and detailed methodology, overseen by Javier Cabrera, the programme technical director in India. Ranging from 6-12 days, the aim of the summer camps is to popularise football amongst the youth in India.
La Liga Football Schools is a one of its kind initiative which allows students between 5-18 years of age to explore their love for the game and subsequently, nurture the football environment in India. Since its launch, over 10,000 kids in 35 centres across 14 cities in India have participated in the programme.
To ensure long-lasting impact, La Liga will also organize a "Train the Trainer" Programme in New Delhi from April 13 to 15, where 48 Indian coaches will been trained by the Technical Director and UEFA Pro-Licensed coaches assigned by La Liga along with Hugo Blanco - Sports Projects Director.
The programme is first-of-its-kind which is designed to adapt the La Liga training methodology to the needs of the young Indian footballers.
Additionally, the training programme also focuses on individual growth by educating the children about values of football and sports.
