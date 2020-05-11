Football
Coronavirus in sport: La Liga keen to resume next month despite eight fresh positive tests

By
La Liga
Players in Spain’s top-flight and Segunda B Division were allowed to carry out individual training.

Bengaluru, May 11: The La Liga is still keen to resume next month without fans, despite eight fresh cases in Spain's top two divisions reported for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, since clubs began testing players and staff members.

Players in Spain's top-flight (La Liga) and Segunda (B Division) were allowed to carry out individual work at training grounds last week.

Many clubs including champions Barcelona have returned to individual training as part of the second stage of La Liga's four-phase protocol for getting back to activity after play was halted in early March due to the pandemic.

Barcelona and Real Madrid players begin virus testing

Football on a global level has been halted due to the threat posed by the virus with only the Korean League (K League) currently going on, that too with many restrictions and without fans.

Coronavirus in sport: K League kicks off without fans

Though La Liga did not disclose the names of the players, Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro said he was one of the players to test positive.

Despite the fresh crisis, La Liga President Javier Tebas said he hopes the tournament can resume on June 12, but admitted that their hands are tied by government health policy.

"I would like the season resuming to be June 12, but it'll depend on the numbers. In the end it'll be up to the health authorities. They explain what can be done. We don't rush, we aren't the ones who decide the phases," Tebas was quoted as saying by Movistar.

Tebas was quick to add that when the competition restarts, players will be tested 24 hours beforehand.

"In the match environment, infection is practically impossible because we've carried out a study that we'll present that shows the smallest risk is in matches if everyone respects the medical protocol."

In a statement La Liga said detecting positive cases was vital to its programme for returning to activity.

"One of the objectives of these tests was to detect asymptomatic cases. That way, we guarantee everyone's safety as we return to work and comply with rules on workplace safety."

La Liga said the players who tested positive would remain at their homes before being tested again to determine whether they can return to their club's training ground.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
