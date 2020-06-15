Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga: Marcelo takes knee as Real return with a bang

By
Marcelo
Marcelo marked his 37th minute goal by taking a knee and raising a fist in sympathy with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bengaluru, June 15: Real Madrid stayed two points behind Barcelona after a 3-1 win over Eibar in a La Liga game played without fans which also saw Marcelo take a knee in sympathy with the Black Lives Matter movement.

In their first competitive outing following La Liga's three-month break due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo all scored in the opening 45 minutes.

Brazilian defender Marcelo marked his 37th minute goal by taking a knee and raising a fist in sympathy with the Black Lives Matter movement.

1
1075091

Madrid's win means they reduce the gap behind league leaders Barcelona back to two points after the Catalans thrashed Real Mallorca 4-0 earlier.

La Liga Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Atletico Madrid, who were held by Athletic Bilbao stay sixth, level on points with Getafe and one behind Real Sociedad, who were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Osasuna.

Atletico held by Bilbao

Barca rout Malloca

Hazard injured

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard, playing for the first time since February after undergoing ankle surgery in March, was replaced in the second half with what appeared to be a recurrence of the same injury.

"We knew Eden would lack a bit of rhythm playing the whole game," coach Zinedine Zidane said.

"He played well for an hour, he took a knock which was a scare but at half-time he said he was fine. He is happy with what he has done and we're happy with him."

Madrid struck in the fourth minute after a superb strike from Toni Kroos before Ramos tucked away Hazard's pass on the counter-attack.

Eibar pulled one back in the second half through Pedro Bigas but never found the second to make Madrid nervous, despite a brief spell of pressure.

Before going off, Hazard was busy, the Belgian involved in all three goals.

His weaving run through midfield led to Kroos' shot and it was his effort that was cleared out to Marcelo, who drove into the corner.

After a miserable opening season in Spain, it was a bright start for Hazard, who could now redeem himself by playing a crucial role in the run-in, if he can stay injury-free.

With Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium being revamped, Zidane's men re-started the campaign at the 6,000-capacity Alfredo di Stefano stadium where their reserve side play.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More MARCELO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Marcelo knees as Real return with a bang
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 8:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue