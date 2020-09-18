Football
La Liga on social media: Tributes to Robinson, new jersey numbers

By
La Liga
Cadiz and Osasuna paid tribute to footballer-turned-pundit Michael Robinson who passed away recently.

Bengaluru, September 18: The new La Liga season got under way last week. The launch of the new season made headlines across the world and created significant discussion on social media.

The match between Cadiz and Osasuna was extra special for the Spanish football community as this was a tie that legendary pundit Michael Robinson would have loved.

The Leicester-born Irish international played for Osasuna during his playing career and then worked as a director at Cadiz.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com does a social media wrap of La Liga.

Remembering Robinson

The two clubs were meeting in the opening round of the new season, just five months after Robinson's passing in April.

Both clubs paid tribute to him before the match and shared posts on social media.

Promoting new jerseys

It is that time of year when the shirt numbers for the new season are finalized for Spanish clubs, meaning many players will sport a brand new number on their back in 2020-21.

Most notably this is the case for Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann, who will wear the number 7 this year instead of the 17. To help promote this change of jersey, NBA superstar Kevin Durant lent a helping hand!

Historic moment

Granada got off to a winning start by defeating Athletic Club 2-0 in their opening match of the new campaign, with Luis Milla scoring the Andalusian side's second goal on his La Liga debut.

His father, also named Luis Milla and a former La Liga star, scored on his debut too back in 1984. Father and son each shared posts on social media to celebrate this special moment.

Discussing and disagreeing!

There was a lot of discussion on social media this week about the new ratings for the latest EA Sports FIFA video game.

La Liga clubs even helped to encourage the fun debate, sharing some of the ratings for their players with their followers.

Story first published: Friday, September 18, 2020, 11:08 [IST]
