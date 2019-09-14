Football
La Liga preview: Barcelona out for revenge as they host Valencia

By
Both Barcelona and Valencia have had mixed starts to the new La Liga season.
Both Barcelona and Valencia have had mixed starts to the new La Liga season.

Bengaluru, September 14: Champions Barcelona welcome Valencia to the Camp Nou for Saturday evening's La Liga clash with both sides looking to kickstart their 2019-20 campaigns and memories fresh of recent close encounters between the two teams.

The match kicks off at 9m local time (12.30 am IST, Sunday, September 15) and will be streamed live on Facebook.

Both Barcelona and Valencia have had mixed starts to the new La Liga season, with new players settling in and injuries huge factors as each has taken just four points from their first three games.

There will also be extra spice on Saturday as it will ll be the first meeting between the two sides since Valencia shocked Barcelona in last season's Copa del Rey final.

La Liga Fixtures | Points Table

On that night in May Valencia took an early 2-0 lead through Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno, holding on for a first trophy in a decade even after Blaugrana captain Lionel Messi clawed one back after half time.

Valencia also achieved creditable draws against the 2018-19 La Liga winners in both league meetings during the season. The Camp Nou fixture finished 2-2 in February, with Valencia also going two goals up in the first half, but Barcelona that time getting back for a point thanks to a Messi double.

Messi's absence

Messi's absence

At Mestalla last October it was defender Ezequiel Garay who put the home team ahead before - you guessed it - Barcelona's mercurial number 10 got his team's equaliser.

Supporters on both sides will therefore be wondering whether Saturday brings Messi's 2019-20 season debut, with the Argentinian's absence due to a tricky calf muscle problem clearly contributing to Barcelona's uneven start to the campaign.

Summer signings

Summer signings

There have been plenty of bright spots however for blaugrana fans to enjoy already.

Summer signings Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie De Jong have both settled quickly into the starting XI, with Griezmann outstanding in the 5-2 victory at home to Real Betis and De Jong showing impressive passing range and tactical understanding.

Barca's Valencia past

Barca's Valencia past

Barcelona's contingent with a Valencia past includes Spain left-back Jordi Alba, who began his La Liga career at Mestalla, and coach Ernesto Valverde, who had a short but impressive spell as coach during the 2012-13 season.

Also previously in charge at Espanyol, Villarreal and Athletic Club, Valverde has won two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey since taking his seat on the Camp Nou bench in summer 2017.

Marcelino factor

Marcelino factor

Valencia's current boss Marcelino is another of La Liga Santander's longest-serving coaches, having also helmed Recreativo de Huelva, Racing Santander, Real Zaragoza, Sevilla and Villarreal.

Valverde and Marcelino know their teams will need to improve over the course of the season, with Barca aiming for a ninth LaLiga title in 12 years, and Valencia's objective being another top four finish. Both coaches need a positive result on Saturday at the Camp Nou to get their teams moving in that direction.

(By a special arrangement with MSL Media)

Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:40 [IST]
