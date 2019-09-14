La Liga preview: Barcelona out for revenge as they host Valencia

Messi's absence
At Mestalla last October it was defender Ezequiel Garay who put the home team ahead before - you guessed it - Barcelona's mercurial number 10 got his team's equaliser.
Supporters on both sides will therefore be wondering whether Saturday brings Messi's 2019-20 season debut, with the Argentinian's absence due to a tricky calf muscle problem clearly contributing to Barcelona's uneven start to the campaign.
Summer signings
There have been plenty of bright spots however for blaugrana fans to enjoy already.
Summer signings Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie De Jong have both settled quickly into the starting XI, with Griezmann outstanding in the 5-2 victory at home to Real Betis and De Jong showing impressive passing range and tactical understanding.
Barca's Valencia past
Barcelona's contingent with a Valencia past includes Spain left-back Jordi Alba, who began his La Liga career at Mestalla, and coach Ernesto Valverde, who had a short but impressive spell as coach during the 2012-13 season.
Also previously in charge at Espanyol, Villarreal and Athletic Club, Valverde has won two La Liga titles and a Copa del Rey since taking his seat on the Camp Nou bench in summer 2017.
Marcelino factor
Valencia's current boss Marcelino is another of La Liga Santander's longest-serving coaches, having also helmed Recreativo de Huelva, Racing Santander, Real Zaragoza, Sevilla and Villarreal.
Valverde and Marcelino know their teams will need to improve over the course of the season, with Barca aiming for a ninth LaLiga title in 12 years, and Valencia's objective being another top four finish. Both coaches need a positive result on Saturday at the Camp Nou to get their teams moving in that direction.