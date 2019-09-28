Football
La Liga preview: Top of table Madrid derby headlines weekend

By
Madrid derby
Real Madrid's short trip to the Wanda Metropolitano has an extra edge with Atletico currently sitting second.

Bengaluru, September 28: After a hectic round of midweek games saw Real Madrid climb to the top of the La Liga standings, Spanish football quickly returns in the Spanish capital bringing both an Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid 'derby' and Barcelona visiting suburban side Getafe.

Real Madrid's short trip to the Wanda Metropolitano on upcoming match evening has an extra edge with Atletico currently sitting second.

It remains very tight towards the top of the La Liga Santander table, after some of the bigger names re-found their form with victories during the midweek action.

La Liga fixtures | Points Table

Madrid went top thanks to Wednesday's 2-0 victory at home to Osasuna, thanks to fine strikes from Brazilian starlets Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, and Zinedine Zidane's side appear to be hitting form after an uneven start to the campaign.

Atletico are just a point behind the leaders after beating Mallorca 2-0 midweek, with rojbilanco front pairing Diego Costa and Joao Felix both on the scoresheet.

Barcelona vs Getafe

Barcelona vs Getafe

Barcelona visit Getafe's Coliseum Alfonso Perez earlier on Saturday without captain Lionel Messi, who picked up another muscle injury in Tuesday's 2-1 victory at home to Villarreal.

Getafe are unbeaten at home so far this season, and have scored three times in both their last two La Liga games, so Ernesto Valverde's men are in for another test on the road.

Valencia test

Valencia test

High flying Athletic Bilbao will looking to continue their unbeaten start to 2019-20 when hosting Valencia.

They are a team which will have taken both positives and negatives from Wednesday's thrilling 3-3 draw against Getafe at Mestalla.

Ready Valladolid

Ready Valladolid

Also this week's match is the first ever La Liga meeting of Granada and Leganes, with the Andalusians having spent an evening atop the table following their 1-1 draw at Valladolid, and the suburban Madrid side still winless but having drawn their last two against Valencia and Athletic Bilbao.

The Match which starts in the Catalan capital, where Espanyol will be looking for their first 2019/20 win at the RCDE Stadium, against Valladolid who have picked up four points on the road already.

Unbeaten Levante

Unbeaten Levante

Levante are still unbeaten at their Ciutat de Valencia stadium but will face a challenge from high-flying Osasuna, who rested a number of important players for their game at Madrid midweek.

The match at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan where Sevilla and Real Sociedad will both be looking to continue their excellent starts to the season.

Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12:56 [IST]
