La Liga preview: Top of table Madrid derby headlines weekend

Barcelona vs Getafe
Barcelona visit Getafe's Coliseum Alfonso Perez earlier on Saturday without captain Lionel Messi, who picked up another muscle injury in Tuesday's 2-1 victory at home to Villarreal.
Getafe are unbeaten at home so far this season, and have scored three times in both their last two La Liga games, so Ernesto Valverde's men are in for another test on the road.
Valencia test
High flying Athletic Bilbao will looking to continue their unbeaten start to 2019-20 when hosting Valencia.
They are a team which will have taken both positives and negatives from Wednesday's thrilling 3-3 draw against Getafe at Mestalla.
Ready Valladolid
Also this week's match is the first ever La Liga meeting of Granada and Leganes, with the Andalusians having spent an evening atop the table following their 1-1 draw at Valladolid, and the suburban Madrid side still winless but having drawn their last two against Valencia and Athletic Bilbao.
The Match which starts in the Catalan capital, where Espanyol will be looking for their first 2019/20 win at the RCDE Stadium, against Valladolid who have picked up four points on the road already.
Unbeaten Levante
Levante are still unbeaten at their Ciutat de Valencia stadium but will face a challenge from high-flying Osasuna, who rested a number of important players for their game at Madrid midweek.
The match at the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan where Sevilla and Real Sociedad will both be looking to continue their excellent starts to the season.