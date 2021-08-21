La Liga: Real Betis, Cadiz share honours in Andalusian derby

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
The highlight of the week is a classic Spanish fixture at Bilbao as Athletic Club go up against Barcelona.
These two sides have never been relegated, playing in every La Liga season since the first in 1929. They have also met a lot in cup competitions, including the finals of last season's Super Cup and Copa del Rey, meaning this will be the fifth meeting between the sides in 2021.
Atletico Madrid vs Elche
Eventhough Atletico Madrid started their La Liga title defence with a victory, Diego Simeone's side have another big game of their own as they play in front of their home fans at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano for the first time in a year and a half.
The new champions will want to put on a show for their fanbase as they host Elche CF, although it has to be kept in mind that the Franjiverdes caused Atleti many headaches across their two meetings last season.
Levante vs Real Madrid
On Sunday (August 22), there is a big clash between sides from the Madrid and Valencia regions as Real Madrid travel east to take on Levante.
This is always a tough fixture for Los Blancos, who have not taken six points from six against the Granotas in any single season since Levante returned to the top division in 2017.
Getafe vs Sevilla
In yet another thrilling contest of Matchday 2 fixture, Getafe CF host Sevilla FC.
The visitors will be looking to keep up their positive start to a season in which they really could challenge for the title, but Getafe are always strong at home and showed some positive signs even in defeat on Matchday 1.