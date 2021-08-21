Football
La Liga: Real Betis, Cadiz share honours in Andalusian derby

Real Madrid
Real Madrid travel east to take on Levante.

Bengaluru, August 21: The Matchday 1 of the 2021-22 La Liga season, the first held in the post-Lionel Messi era did not disappoint, with late goals, big wins and emerging stars taking the headlines.

And the Matchday 2 began with the highly anticipated derby between Real Betis and Cadiz CF which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The clash between two Andalusian sides with passionate fanbases was extra special this time as this was the first regional derby that Cadiz played in front of fans since returning to Spain's top flight in 2020.

The action continues on Matchday 2 after the Andalusian derby with Alaves taking on Mallorca next.

The three points on offer could turn out to be vital by the end of the year, so this is a huge fixture even at this early stage of the season. This could also be a particularly intriguing match for Japanese football fans, as former FC Tokyo team-mates Taichi Hara and Takefusa Kubo could go up against each other.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

The highlight of the week is a classic Spanish fixture at Bilbao as Athletic Club go up against Barcelona.

These two sides have never been relegated, playing in every La Liga season since the first in 1929. They have also met a lot in cup competitions, including the finals of last season's Super Cup and Copa del Rey, meaning this will be the fifth meeting between the sides in 2021.

Atletico Madrid vs Elche

Eventhough Atletico Madrid started their La Liga title defence with a victory, Diego Simeone's side have another big game of their own as they play in front of their home fans at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano for the first time in a year and a half.

The new champions will want to put on a show for their fanbase as they host Elche CF, although it has to be kept in mind that the Franjiverdes caused Atleti many headaches across their two meetings last season.

Levante vs Real Madrid

On Sunday (August 22), there is a big clash between sides from the Madrid and Valencia regions as Real Madrid travel east to take on Levante.

This is always a tough fixture for Los Blancos, who have not taken six points from six against the Granotas in any single season since Levante returned to the top division in 2017.

Getafe vs Sevilla

In yet another thrilling contest of Matchday 2 fixture, Getafe CF host Sevilla FC.

The visitors will be looking to keep up their positive start to a season in which they really could challenge for the title, but Getafe are always strong at home and showed some positive signs even in defeat on Matchday 1.

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 11:01 [IST]
